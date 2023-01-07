GROHE announces GROHE X Summit 2023 “Caring for Water”

GROHE, a leading global brand for complete bathroom solutions and kitchen fittings, announces the GROHE X Summit 2023 which will take place on the brand’s digital experience hub GROHE X from March 7-9 2023. Themed “Caring for Water”, the three-day event will include a variety of formats – from inspiring keynotes to thought-provoking panel discussions and masterclasses – to explore and discuss the answers the sanitary industry needs to find to the challenges of our time, how sustainable building can thrive, and the central role water plays in all of this. The program will be complemented by showcases of new products and technologies, demonstrating how GROHE’s product portfolio is ready for the future and providing customers with the best possible support to grow their businesses in a sustainable tomorrow.

“To address the social and environmental issues we face today, it is more important than ever to share knowledge and spark new ideas. The GROHE X Summit program is designed to inform, inspire, and bring our industry together to make change happen. This event is taking our hybrid customer experience to a new level, providing a platform to face the challenges of our time together and look into the future with honesty, optimism, and a firm sense of collaboration. At the same time, this is also a kick-off for us for several physical events that will immerse customers in our sub-brand worlds over the next year,” says Jonas Brennwald, Leader, LIXIL EMENA.

Expanding GROHE’s hybrid customer experience

Launched in March 2021, the digital experience hub GROHE X has been the launchpad for GROHE’s hybrid customer experience. With over 200 content pieces and 14 language variants, it has enjoyed nearly 2 million page views. This digital community was expanded in spring of 2022 with the opening of the GROHE X Brand & Communication Experience Center in Hemer, Germany. The center combines a physical visitor facility and five state-of-the-art studios for training and content production as well as hybrid events. In addition to the GROHE brand’s participation in smaller local trade shows to facilitate physical meetings with customers and tangible interaction with the products, three GROHE X Motion Trucks can bring the brand experience directly to the customer.