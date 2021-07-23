GROHE Cube Ceramics- Make a Clear Style Statement

GROHE, a world leader in sanitary fittings, a division of the LIXIL Group introduces their all-new Cube Ceramics, making a clear style statement with pure lines and crisp angles of a cube. This collection of bathroom ceramics is the embodiment of minimalist chic, with every element drawing inspiration from Cubist geometry.

One can explore a comprehensive range of basins, WCs and bidets, all manufactured in high-quality ceramic with GROHE’s trademark design and engineering excellence. GROHE Cube Ceramic sanitaryware allows you to create a completely cohesive bathroom scheme using the same dynamic, architectural lines throughout – and every element combines seamlessly with various faucet lines and plates from GROHE.

GROHE Cube Ceramic will help you find all that you need to create a distinctive contemporary look. Cube Ceramic basins range from luxurious extra-wide models and chic vessel basins to a cloakroom model. The WCs in the collection includes wall-hung and floor standing models, which are perfectly in square proportions.

Cube Ceramic sanitaryware has a wealth of features designed to enhance your bathroom. The user can enjoy comfort, convenience and peace of mind. GROHE PureGuard coatings prevent bacteria and resist dirt for a hygienic, easy-clean finish. The WCs are designed with Rimless technology and a powerful but quiet Triple Vortex Flush. The SoftClose and Quick Release seats make cleaning even easier. GROHE Cube Ceramic combines good looks with superlative performance and is easy to maintain.

