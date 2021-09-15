GROHE Essence Ceramic: Beauty in its Purest Form

GROHE, a world leader in sanitary fittings, a division of the LIXIL Group has launched their all-new Essence Ceramic collection. It provides unpretentious aesthetics to those who are drawn to clear, visually pleasant designs. Essence Ceramic collection uses balanced, modern styling and creates space for inventive furnishing ideas and innovative technologies.

The Essence Ceramic collection’s slender profiles and natural lines are ideal for creating a calming scheme that is timeless in its elegance and offers the entire bathroom space to breathe, making it ideal for individuals who use the bathroom as a place of rest and contemplation. Pared back to the essentials, Essence Ceramic provides an effortless, appealing design with innovative features you’ll enjoy day after day.

It has everything required to create an elegant modern bathroom scheme. The collection includes three sizes of vanity basin plus practical wall-hung options, and WCs in either floor-standing or wall-hung options.

To match their clean modern looks, every item in the GROHE Essence Ceramic collection has been designed with useful features to make life easier. Hygiene and easy maintenance are assured, thanks to Rimless technology in the WC bowl which gives germs nowhere to hide. The minimal design of the collection employs modern technology but is still a feast for the eye. No collection has ever featured so many leading GROHE innovations, including GROHE Pureguard.

From the timeless elegance of the basin to the gentle profile of the WCs, GROHE Essence Ceramic collection transforms an everyday space into a special retreat.