GROHE Eurocube Ceramics: Perfectly Matched Beautifully Coordinated

Make a clear style statement with the pure lines and crisp angles of a cube. GROHE’s Eurocube collection of bathroom ceramics is the embodiment of minimalist chic, with every element drawing inspiration from Cubist geometry.

Explore a comprehensive range of basins, WCs and bidets, all manufactured from high-quality ceramic with GROHE’s trademark design and engineering excellence. GROHE Eurocube ceramic sanitaryware allows you to create a completely cohesive bathroom scheme using the same dynamic, architectural lines throughout – every element complimenting the various faucet designs from GROHE.

GROHE Eurocube WC adds a feeling of luxury and space to any modern bathroom or cloakroom! It not only looks fantastic but takes comfort and cleanliness to a new level. With an innovative surface technology, bowl profile and water injection system, this dual-flush WC produces a perfect flush every time. The rim-free design also makes it easy to clean and, as it has no rim shadow, the bowl looks cleaner and shinier too. The GROHE Hygiene surface repels dirt and germs while the soft-close seat is simple to remove so you can keep it spotless and hygienic. Understated architectural design at its very best!

GROHE Eurocube Ceramics Innovative features:

DreamClean- Innovative rim design releases a powerful rush of water, scrubs the bowl top-to-bottom with every flush

Powerful Flush- Forceful, clog-free siphon flushing action clears the bowl completely on the first flush.

Quick Release Seat- With push-button ease, remove and replace the seat for quick, easy, thorough cleaning.

Soft – Close Seat & Cover- Gentle motion is designed to eliminate the noise and annoyance of slamming.

The GROHE Eurocube Ceramics collection is easy to maintain and combines great aesthetics with superlative performance.

Find out more at: www.grohe.co.in