GROHE launches World Water Day Campaign

Sustainability being a core pillar in our business, we at GROHE, believe water conservation is an essential practice we must all imbibe. Yet, water is an ever-depleting precious resource that keeps getting wasted right in front of our eyes every day.

While green building norms, water recycling, rainwater harvesting and other large-scale projects are being deployed across the country, what can we as regular citizens do to prevent the unnecessary wastage of water?

According to studies, one leaky faucet dripping at one drop per second wastes more than 7800 liters of water a year! That’s a huge loss, especially considering the dire situation of water availability across large parts of the country.

Across millions of households leaking faucets and showers lead to the wastage of billions of liters of water every year. This is a simple problem to solve, yet most people don’t address it due to lack of awareness or inclination. Imagine if we all took cognizance and took action, how much water we could save every year.

We at GROHE believe water, as a precious resource, is meant to be enjoyed and not wasted. So, this world water day we are on a mission to spread awareness on the alarming reality of water wastage and inspire people to take a pledge to fix a leak, whenever/wherever they spot one.

For this noble cause, we are collaborating with Mr. Aabid Surti, founder of the Drop Dead Foundation. Mr. Aabid Surti is a lone warrior who has a simple mantra – find leaky taps or pipes and repair them. With every drop stopped by Mr. Aabid Surti over the years, he has helped save more than 20 million liters of water and counting.

GROHE, a world leader in the bathroom industry, is proud to be associated with Mr. Aabid Surti for the launch of the awareness campaign on World Water Day, March 22nd. The launch took place at our state-of-the-art experience center – The LIXIL Studio in Bengaluru.

Through this campaign, we aim to inspire at least 1 lakh people to pledge and take action every time they find a leak. If we’re committed to this cause, within just a year we could save millions of liters of water! We are also taking our pledge on-ground with plumbers’ support to select societies in Delhi, Mumbai and Bangalore where we will fix leaks at our own cost.