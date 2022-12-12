GROHE Lineare: Designed to complement every shape

GROHE, a world leader in sanitary fittings introduces their all-new Lineare faucets. Lineare’s cosmopolitan aesthetic is minimalist yet highly inviting. In keeping with the concept of minimalism, Lineare has been reduced to only the necessary elements to achieve the thinnest possible appearance. The line is built around two simple geometric structures: the cylindrical bodies and thin rectangular forms of the handle and spout which create beautiful, harmonious compositions.

The thin rectangular geometries of the spout and lever extend in parallel from the pure cylindrical body. The spout has been moved up to achieve an elegant and lightweight appearance to create a product that fits perfectly in the modern architectural context. With the thin proportions and pure composition of its round and square forms, Lineare offers ultimate flexibility when it comes to bathroom design choices.

Lineare faucets’ key features are as follows:

GROHE Silkmove provides increased comfort through the smoothest handling for effortless precision and ultimate comfort for a lifetime.

GROHE EcoJoy 9.5 l/min flow limiter, designed to save water and energy so that precious resources are conserved.

PVD Technology (Physical Vapor Deposition) creates a surface that is three times harder than regular finishes and ten times more scratch resistant.

Lastly, GROHE QuickFix reduces product complexity and the number of parts required, resulting in a 40% reduction in installation time.

GROHE Lineare is now available in two colors in addition to chrome: Cool Sunrise and Brushed Hard Graphite, both with a PVD finish to enhance their beauty. Its long-lasting surface, durability, and aesthetics make it ideal for any bathroom.

Find out more at: www.grohe.co.in