GROHE SmartControl Concealed: Powerful and Indulgent Showering, Totally Controlled by You!

SmartControl Concealed is a product of GROHE, a world leader in sanitary fittings and a division of the LIXIL Group. It is a sleek, intuitive shower control system that enables you to operate your shower with a simple push-turn action. With its flat, streamlined design SmartControl Concealed offers precise control while being easy to clean, and it combines with a wide range of head and hand showers to give you all the design flexibility you need.

GROHE SmartControl Concealed packs a lot of performance into a compact space, with a wall plate that is only 10mm deep and controls that reach only 43mm from the wall. SmartControl Concealed also includes an integrated sealing system, ensuring that no water penetrates the wall.

One can regulate up to three showers with just one trim with SmartControl Concealed. Up to three SmartControl valves, plus a thermostat or mixer, can be put in one trim with a GROHE Rapido SmartBox, allowing you to control two head shower sprays and a hand shower all in one place.

Switching between showerheads or combining them isn’t the only thing made easy by SmartControl Concealed. The integrated volume control offers precise control of water flow. Pushing the button starts or stops the flow, and a simple turn alters the volume. With easy-to-read, intuitive symbols it couldn’t be easier to operate.

Everything about the GROHE SmartControl Concealed is tailored to create a great shower – even the aesthetics. It comes in two different shapes – round or square – and two different finishes – a chic chrome and a thoroughly modern Moon White acrylic glass. Website: www.grohe.co.in