Group Satellite introduces the ReservedSky Residences at Goregaon project

Mumbai: Group Satellite, one of Mumbai’s prominent developers introduce the gripping ReservedSky Residences at their Satellite Elegance project located in the ever-transforming and bustling suburban region of Goregaon in Mumbai. The ReservedSky residences start from the 25th floor, priced at 1.49cr onwards. The residences offer buyers more private space than any other upcoming projects at the intersection of the location like Goregaon. The project changes the architectural visions, seeking to create luxury high-rises with beautiful garden in the sky making the great outdoors accessible for Mumbai people.

Located close to the iconic Goregaon Film city area, Satellite Elegance comprises of premium residences for today’s urbane and sophisticated citizens; where every little detail has been designed to fit your lifestyle, your culture and your values. The homes are intelligently designed with lots of open spaces, fresh air, spectacular views of the Mumbai skyline and amenities that will help you reconnect with your friends, family, health and yourself. The project that provides expansive open spaces, landscaped green zones, endless security and an uber-cool living experience is the epitome of luxury. Satellite Elegance offers you, along with a host of other USPs, aesthetically designed, spacious 1 & 2 BHK apartments that are crafted with exquisiteness to make a statement.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Himanshu Jain – VP – Sales, Marketing & CRM, Satellite Developers Private Limited (SDPL), “Nowadays people are spending more time with their family and seeking a home that offers safety and security, but also an effortless lifestyle which we aim to provide with this project. The ReservedSky Residences are packaged with unparalleled features making it stand apart from its counterparts. The strategic location of these premium residences makes it close to the major landmarks in the city, thus making it the most sought after residential project in the area. Apart from the excellent views that the project offers, one can experience tranquility and health benefits of living close to the nature ensuring a comfortable and relaxed life.”

The apartments at Satellite Elegance are equipped with world-class amenities which include swimming pool and sports amenities that would help you stay active and agile. Satellite Elegance opens a larger horizon for the residents with a large open roof, where one can sit, relax gaze into the beautiful city skyline. Kids can also enjoy a good time in the children’s play area, which comprises of various fun filled games and activities. The clubhouse brings several indoor games and a number of other features that would keep you away from getting bored. The project is protected round the clock with advanced security systems, power back-up and 24/7 water supply.

Goregaon (E) boasts of great connectivity, convenience and charm making it one of the most prominent residential and commercial hubs that most property buyers are now moving towards. The suburb is a perfect match, not just in terms of location but also accessibility to workplace, premium amenities, infrastructure and value for money. With homes designed in a way to bring space into the life of people who rue the lack of it, Satellite Elegance embodies the idea of convenience through its location which is minutes away from the best of educational institutes, shopping plazas, commercial hubs, healthcare center and restaurants. The project is located on the Film City road that overlaps with the proposed the 12.7-km long Goregaon – Mulund Link Road (GMLR), a six-lane road, of which 4.7 km will be a twin tunnel road running underneath the SGNP. The GMLR once completed will connect Film City in Goregaon with Mulund, shortening the journey that currently takes over an hour to less than 15 minutes. The proposed Phase- II of the Mumbai Metro too is further expected to make commute smoother for residents travelling to and from the city.