Grover Zampa Vineyards launches Riesling wine as an extension to their Art Collection

Mumbai: Grover Zampa Vineyards, India’s most awarded wine producers and pioneers of winemaking adds another feather to their Art Collection range with the launch of Riesling wines. Grover Zampa’s Art Collection range takes winemaking a notch higher by treating it like a piece of beautiful art. As a tribute to some of the most reputed Indian artists, it takes inspiration from their work.The entire collection is curated in the brand’s aesthetic style with vision and inventiveness. There are 8 varietals within this range allowing patrons to delve into versatile styles within one brand.

Speaking on the launch, Mr. Vivek Chandramohan, Chief Executive Officer says, Art Collection Riesling is the second newrelease this year to our most awarded Art Collection range.We are among the few wineries that make wine with Riesling which is a grape variety most popular from Germany. The winemaker and viticulturist team has done a fabulous job to produce a wine of fine quality given that Riesling is a cool climate and delicate grape variety by ensuring to maintain the varietal characteristics of the grape variety complemented by aromas and flavours of Indian terroir.”

The Art Collection Riesling is pale yellow with a bright green tint. It is accentuated with fruity and floral notes of peach, pear, and lime blossoms. It is further complemented with flinty mineral notes. An evolved Riesling showcases aromas of beeswax and kerosene. Dry in style with a very refreshing acidity supported with tropical fruit flavours provide a perfect mellow mouthfeel. It is fermented and aged in concrete tanks. Served chilled at 8 – 10°C, it pairs well with Asian and Indian preparations, seafood such as basa fish, oysters, poultry, and vegetables like eggplants, carrots, bell peppers, and tomato-based dishes. It also goes well with flavoured soft cow’s milk cheese and dried fruit.

Price and Availability: