Groversons Group Announces Its Expansion through Associations with Multi-brand Outlets Pan India

New Delhi: Groversons Group, having a heritage of over 60 years in the segment of intimate clothing for women in India, has announced its expansion through associations with Multi-brand Outlets and opening up physical centers in Uttar Pradesh- Varanasi & Agra; Gujarat – Ahmedabad & Vapi; Punjab and Haryana.

Amid this Covid-19 crisis and the rising second wave, it is uncertain to actually promise anything but if they go by their plan, Groversons will soon open 8-10 exclusive business outlets in the North region of India and associate with 30-35 multi-brand outlets Pan India by the end of 2021-22 making a count of around 75 store placements.

Currently the brand is present in 20 Shop-in-Shops around the nation where it has featured best of its collection in various categories of Bras, Panties, Shapewear, Leggings and Loungewear; and is also setting up its centres with Kambalghar & Dressland Varanasi, Colors Clothing Pathankot, Platinum Family Store Bhatinda, Jack n Jill Dhimapur & Kohima Nagaland.

Groversons is the one of the oldest lingerie manufacturing in the country and comes with a huge variety of products. The brand has also kept the comfort of women as its primary focus and has designed products that they can use for daily and formal wear.

Excited about the expansion, Mr Siddharth Grover, Director, Groversons Group, “In this new financial year 2021-22, our focus is majorly on expansion whether it is in distribution channel, e commerce channel or through retail outlets. It is very important to add new aspects to the business every now and then in order to bring freshness and for focussed growth of the organisation. There are tie-ups planned with some very well known LFR’s present on Pan India level. This will make our products available to the customers in a much easier way. We are also aiming at strengthening our online network by spreading our footprints into some of the best ecommerce portals. Currently, our own website sales contribute to 70% of our total online sales.”