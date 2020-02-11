Groversons Paris Beauty brings enticing gifting ideas for Valentines Day with its International lingerie collection

As the most romantic day of the year is just around the corner and love is everywhere in the air. Groversons Paris Beauty, a premium lingerie brand has got lingerie gifting ideas for Valentine’s Day 2020. The whole new ‘International Collection’ from Groversons have a range of bras in hues of red, coral, maroon, peach etc. This collection is designed by foreign experts and the fabric used in the products are premium polyamide with an amalgamation of lace in the designs.

Valentine’s Day is about love and excitement. After that romantic gourmet meal with your special one, nothing can make your night perfect than gifting sensuous lingerie set to your girl. The speciality of the products offered by Gorversons is the straps which is quite unique, thus making it stand out from other brands. The strap adjusters and hooks are in rose gold metallic colour which gives it a different and premium look. The wings of some of the bras are also made of premium net and lace. Infact, the bras are light padded with adjustable straps for perfect fitting and comfort.

The products of Groversons Paris beauty are available at reasonable rate where its price starts from INR 525 to INR 675 only. They are perfect for all occasions, especially when you want to look special in front of your partner and surprise him by your seductive looks.