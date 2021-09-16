Grow your Wealth with ZEE Business

ZEE Business has continuously strived to empower viewers on smart decision-making related to investments, savings and spending. ZEE Business has an impressive line-up of experts in the market hours like no other. We analyze the markets and take a deep dive to decode the stock markets and their implications on the economy on Weekdays from 7 am to 3.30pm. ZEE Business continues to offer Information and Business Coverage in your own language.

Our shows like ‘Vignaharta Shares’ and ‘Market Friend Ganesha’ are very popular among the market community on ZEE Business. On the festive occasions ZEE Business shall continue to host a line-up of special shows and programming on the channel during the festival of Navrati, Dusheera, Mahurat Trading, Diwali and many more.

Anil Singhvi, Managing Editor, ZEE Business, says“ZEE Business always strives to empower the viewers on smart decision making that can yield them profits. Our USP is to provide relevant and Jargon free information to our viewers in the simplest language possible that shall help them make good investments. Special Programming shall continue this Dussehra(Vijiayadashami) that marks the end of the nine-day Navratri celebrations and we shall also include special programs on Mahurat Trading, Diwali and many more special shows this year.”