Growel’s 101 Launches Art Gallery To Promote Aspiring Artists And Make Art Accessible To All

Mumbai, December 27, 2021: Making art accessible for all and giving artists a platform to reach a wider audience Growel’s 101 Mall has launched an Art Gallery on December 24, 2021. Growel’s 101 Mall will bring out aspiring gems of artist offering affordable and relatable art for everyone.

The opening exhibition at the gallery is of Kashmira Dhavale, an architect by profession and artist at heart. Kashmira has a contemporary painting style and her recent work showcased at Growel’s 101 is inspired by folklore and women.

Speaking about the opening of the art gallery inside a mall, Sachin Dhanawade, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Retail & Real Estate, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, which operates Growel’s 1O1 Mall in Mumbai, said, “Many aspiring artists usually don’t get an opportunity to showcase their work to a larger audience and get restricted to exclusive, stand-alone galleries that are only visited by connoisseurs and the affluents. We wanted to bridge this gap and bring art closer to people at large.”

Growel’s 101 will be showcasing new talents every month through this initiative in their endeavour to provide a much-needed platform to artists that are extremely talented but not in the limelight.

About Growel’s 101:

