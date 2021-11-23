Growel’s 101 mall creates recreational area for retail associates

Growel’s 1O1 Mall- Suburban Mumbai’s favourite family destination has created a recreational zone for the retail associates working at the mall to utilise their break time to destress and connect with co-workers. The recreation zone boasts of having indoor activities like foosball, carrom, chess and many board games for the associates to have some fun time to hang out with their colleagues.

Speaking about the recreation zone, Sachin Dhanawade – Chief Operating Officer (COO) Retail & Real Estate, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, which operates Growel’s 1O1 Mall in Mumbai, said, “The prolonged restrictions due to the ongoing pandemic not only impacted retail businesses but also affected the livelihoods and thereby mental wellbeing of many retail associates. To ease off the stress a bit we have created the recreation zone for the associates working at our mall to have some good time during the break times and bond with fellow associates. We are hopeful that this little step will help us bring down the pent-up anxiety among this young workforce.”

Growel’s 1O1 Mall is committed to playing an active role towards the betterment of the society and surroundings they operate in. Over the years, Growel’s 1O1 Mall has taken many initiatives like donating anti-pollution masks to Mumbai Traffic Police, engaging customers to support Solar Lamp donation to the tribal residents of the SGNP, workshops on the welfare of stray dogs, and also beautification of the flyover wall overlooking the mall entrance gates.