Growel’s 101 Mall Had Grand Celebrations To Mark Retail Employees’ Day (RED) 2021

Growel’s 1O1 Mall organized two days of fun-filled celebrations to mark Retail Employees Day (RED) 2021. The festivities were extended to all the Retailers, Brands, F&B partners operating in the mall and its customers.

Each retail employee/associate was welcomed with a Rose and a Chocolate at the staff entry points as they reported to work on December 12, 2021. The mall leadership addressed all employees with encouragement & motivation to acknowledge their hardships and resilience in helping the management towards sales recovery. The recently opened employees recreational area was decorated for the occasion and fun activities were hosted for all retail associates. Activities included fun games like tambola, musical chairs, bombarding the city, fun and dance, along with cake cutting.

Furthermore, the mall management team visited every outlet at the mall to present the associates with pleasantries and taking group pictures in a special cut-out to mark the day and express gratitude.

Speaking about the Retail Employees Day 2021, Sachin Dhanawade, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Retail & Real Estate, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, which operates Growel’s 1O1 Mall in Mumbai, said, “Retail associates have gone through tremendous hardships during the last two years due to prolonged retail lockdowns in Maharashtra. Upon opening, they have worked relentlessly to help the industry recover from the pandemic-led impact on retail businesses. On the occasion of Retail Employees Day, we expressed our gratitude to each retail employee at our mall for their determination and hard work.”

The ‘Retail Employees’ Day’ is a movement that was started in the year 2011 to be commemorated every year on the 12th of December by TRRAIN & RAI. This is one day dedicated to bringing cheer to retail employees, who work tirelessly on all other days to serve and delight customers.