Growel’s 1O1 Mall Celebrated the Retail Superheroes on ‘Retail Employees Day 2020’

Growel’s 1O1 Mall extended the ‘Retail Employees Day 2020’ celebrations to all the Retailers, Brands, F&B partners operating in the mall and its customers by making it a fun-filled day for one-and-all.

On December 12th – Retail Employees Day 2020, Growel’s mall made sure that all retail staff is made to feel extra special. The employee entry points were decorated and everyone got a red-carpet welcome with ‘Thank You’ greeting cards. The entry passage and the employee canteen were all decked up cueing in the fun-frolic party waiting for them at the decked-up banquet hall with the Grand Cake cutting ceremony followed by team address. The leadership addressed all employees with encouragement & motivation to acknowledge their hardships and resilience in helping the management towards sales recovery.

The management team paraded store to store distributing goodies and pleasantries to all store staff and taking group pictures in a special cut-out to mark the day and express gratitude.

Customers visiting the mall were also encouraged to give video/audio bytes saying their ‘Thank Yous’ to their favourite stores/brands and frontline store associates and expressing what brings them to the mall frequently.

Speaking about the Retail Employees Day 2020, Sachin Dhanawade, Chief Operating Officer (COO) Retail & Real Estate, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, which operates Growel’s 1O1 Mall in Mumbai, said, “This year demanded acknowledgment to the hardships that most retail employees have faced due to the pandemic. They have risked their lives to serve customers, while most of us have been in the comforts of our home. In our own way we have attempted to acknowledge their dedication to service customers relentlessly by just expressing our gratitude with some excitement and hope for the next year.”

The ‘Retail Employees’ Day’ is a movement that was started in the year 2011 to be commemorated every year on the 12th of December by TRRAIN & RAI. This is one day dedicated to bringing cheer to retail employees, who work tirelessly on all other days to serve and delight customers.