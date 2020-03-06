Growel’s 1O1 Mall Celebrates Talented Women of Mumbai With The 7th Edition of ArtiSTREE 2020 Fest

Celebrating talent this International Women’s Day, Growel’s 1O1 Mall is hosting the 7th edition of the most awaited ArtiSTREE Fest scheduled over March 5 to March 8, 2020. ArtiSTREE honours women from various walks of life and provides them a platform to showcase their talent across arts & crafts, gardening, performing arts, culinary skills, and who have significantly contributed towards social causes.

The auditions, which were held in the month of February saw over 500 entries of which 190 talented women were shortlisted and will be provided an opportunity to showcase their talent during the fest. ArtiSTREE 2020 commences with four special workshops for women namely on Nutrition, Skin Care, Art and Saree Draping. This is followed by the Art and Food exhibition over March 6 to 8, 2020 by the shortlisted entries who will put up over 35 art stalls and over 15 food stalls.

The extravaganza will conclude with a glittering evening on March 7, 2020, which will include the award ceremony, enthralling performances by the shortlisted women in the performing art category and well-known Singer Mauli Dave live in concert.

The award ceremony will felicitate outstanding talents across categories and will announce the ArtiSTREE titles of the Queen of Environment, Queen of Social Causes, Queen of Art, Queen of Cuisines, and the Queen of Performances.

Speaking about the initiative, Sachin Dhanawade, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Retail & Real Estate, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, which operate Growel’s 1O1 mall said, “ArtiSTREE is our endeavour to provide a platform to the very talented home makers who seldom get an opportunity to showcase their talent. We are delighted to see an overwhelming response and an increase in participation at ArtiSTREE this year. We believe that a mall is more than just a shopping place as it also serves as a community centre, which brings people together.”

Growel’s 1O1 Mall is committed to playing an active role towards the betterment of the society and surroundings they operate in. Over the years, Growel’s 1O1 Mall has taken many social initiatives like donating anti-pollution masks to Mumbai Traffic Police, engaging customers to support SolarLamp donation to the tribal residents of the SGNP, workshops on the welfare of stray dogs, and also beautification of the flyover wall overlooking the mall entrance gates.