GROWEL’S 1O1 MALL READY FOR CUSTOMERS TO SHOP SAFELY

Mumbai, August 4, 2020: Growel’s 1O1 Mall, suburban Mumbai’s favourite Family destination, is all set to welcome its customers back from August 5, 2020, onwards as the Maharashtra Government allows malls to reopen after more than 4 months of closure due to the spread of the deadly pandemic. Growel’s 1O1 Mall is strictly adhering to all the SoPs laid down by the Government authorities and has further enhanced the protocols of the New Normal with further improvements to the cleaning and pest control standards.

Growel’s 1O1 mall has ensured that from the entry points of the mall to within the mall till the exit is made 100% safe for their staff and customers. There will be mandatory checks for the ‘Aarogya Setu’ app at the entry points. Enhanced procedures at the entry points include UV lights in the baggage scanners for disinfecting and hand sanitizing stations are placed at the entry points and at various touchpoints across the mall.

Special thermal cameras have been installed to track footfalls and movement throughout the mall to ensure that there is only 1 person in every 75 square foot as mandated by the authorities.

From entry to exit the mall has been made contactless at all touchpoints with the automation of the Parking Entry Ticket Dispenser & contactless digital payments for parking, QR-code based food ordering, sensor-based contactless lift operations, contactless soap dispensers, sensor-based taps, contactless water spouts, among others.

For COVID-19 emergencies the mall has facilitated isolation rooms, Ambulance and Doctor on-call service, and formally trained First Aid Certified front line staff members for handling emergencies in every shift.

Moreover, a specially trained staff force has been formed that will assist and guide customers to follow the Do’s and Don’ts on of the new norms within the mall. This specially trained staff will be stationed at various checkpoints in the mall.

Sachin Dhanawade, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Retail & Real Estate, Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, which operates Growel’s 1O1 Mall said, “We are delighted to open after more than four months of lockdown and are looking forward to welcoming our customers. It’s in our continuous endeavour to provide a safe shopping environment for our customers and a safe place to work for our employees.”

