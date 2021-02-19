‘Growth Expo 2021’ provides multi-lateral platform for brands and investors to increase their business and visibility

New Delhi: In between the Corona pandemic, most of the companies are engaged putting in efforts to increase their business scope and standard. Under such circumstances, Growth Expo 2021, organized on 5th, 6th, and 7th March will provide wings to these efforts. The ‘Growth Expo 2021’ will be a virtually organized event at the national level. Companies and investors from all over the country will get a chance to join together on one common platform. The main objective of Growth Expo is to build a bridge between the country’s leading brands and investors, through which both sides can explore better future prospects for their brands. It will cover many important points such as business information showcase, profile sharing, and live chat with business card exchange, video conferencing and interactive event booths. To be a part of this online program one can register on www.growthexpo.online.

Yashesh Shah, Head of the event on Growth Expo 2021 said; “That it would be a great opportunity for companies and investors directly, where traders, dealers, small businesses, franchisees to food, auto, education, retail, financial service providers, health and more than 40 brands from almost all sectors like & Wellness, Water Technology, Cleaning Systems, Electricals, Wires & Cables are participating. It will also help them to generate a separate source of income by making their business range nationwide.”

Explaining that more than 3000 investors from various states including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi-NCR will be participating in this expo. Which includes some prominent names like Shanti Juniors, H3 Pre School, Chocolate Room, Padmam Capital amongst others. Here, new people joining the mindset of making dealers, distributors or franchisees will also get better results. Troopel and PR 24×7 are the Online and PR partners for the ‘Growth Expo 2021’ respectively.