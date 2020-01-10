Growth in Indian travel market especially among youngsters by Ms. Pallavi Agarwal, Co-founder of goStops

India is the world’s tenth largest travel market and is likely to grow rapidly in the next five years. Every year many people go on holidays either in India or abroad. The number of travelers is also growing especially youths these days are more attracted to traveling. Now, the holiday season is here. People from all different segments will go for holidays. Initially, these trends were rarely seen in the Indian market. With the growing digitalization, people get a lot more exposure to different places and cultures. They get attracted to them and want to experience that by going to the same places.

Nowadays few trends are becoming more pronounced in the Indian travel market. More and more Indians are now planning international, local and business travels. The travel and tourism industry has contributed a total of 208.9 billion U.S. dollars to GDP in India in 2019 – this accounted for approximately 9.6 percent of India’s total GDP. Indian millennials are the younger generation aged between 18-35 years. They contribute to a major portion of the working force in India. They don’t stick to the same traditional methods of working anymore and are super-excited to explore as many possibilities as they can. India contributes to the maximum percentage of young millennials in the world, almost 400 million. Mostly these people are more interested in traveling across different countries.

The younger generation is online and social media freak. They want everything to be handled on fingertips. Earlier purchasing and other things were done offline but now everything is available online, thus making the tasks a smoother one. They can gather all the available information on the Internet with just a single click. So they want to explore different places, experience different things.

Also, the main reason for the rise of the travel market is most of the Indian population’s life is hectic and full of pressure. So traveling and spending some quality time is the only way to get rid of the work pressure and get some peace of mind. The number of family vacations is also growing rapidly because in every family most members are either living out of the city or busy in their hectic work all day. So by going on a vacation and family trip, they spend some quality time with each other.

The growing of the Indian travel market includes all kinds of traveler. It can be either a family trip, students or middle age group. Solo and the number of backpackers are also growing. These travel plans depend mostly upon the destination. For solo and young travelers, mountains are the first preference and middle age groups and for the elderly people the destinations are mostly pilgrimage sites.

As the market is growing, people are spending more and more money on traveling even middle-income families. When traveling to other countries, Indian tourists are among the world’s highest-spending globetrotters. Their spending power has been estimated to be four times that of any other travelers. With the growing numbers of business trips, people are most fond of spending their money on shopping.

Most Indian business and VFR trips include leisure and shopping components, and nearly half of all Indians who venture abroad do so to shop with almost 75% buying branded duty-free goods. Many surveys, data sets, and findings point to the rapid emergence of this subset among Indian travelers, itself a rapidly burgeoning group.

Indian travel market is not only attracting men but also women all across the globe. Many travel platforms see a rise in bookings from solo women travelers. This rise in the number of young and solo women traveler points out that women are not behind to explore and adventure new things. The government has also announced several schemes for solo women travelers including setting up safe, clean and affordable lodging facilities in all major towns in the state. Because for them safety is the most concerned part. As a result, the growing numbers of travelers are contributing huge sum into the global and well as the Indian economy and will continue growing in the coming years.

Ms. Pallavi Agarwal

Co-founder of goStops India’s largest chain of premium youth hostels based in New Delhi. It provides social stays for young travelers, and has expanded to 13 cities in India.