GrubTech teams up with Geidea to provide cutting-edge e-payment solutions for restaurants and cloud kitchens in Egypt

Cairo, 10 August, 2022 -: GrubTech, UAE’s leading cloud kitchens and restaurants tech solutions provider, signed an agreement with Geidea, a leading e-payments and fintech platform, to provide its services for the BOSs of GrubTech’s clients.

This cooperation will avail an added value and new merits for GrubTech’s clients in the Egyptian market.

GrunTech’s Egypt Country Manager Osama Harfoush, and Head of Commercials at Geidea Ahmed Magdy signed the agreement in the presence of GrubTech’s Founder and CEO Mohamed Al Fayed and the General Manager of Geidea in Egypt Ahmed Nader.

Founded in 2019, GrubTech is a platform that provides tech solutions to manage cloud kitchens and restaurants in a way that enables them automating their businesses and managing food delivery process online.

GrubTech also provides sales and marketing solutions as well as in-depth analyses of restaurants data that contributes to accelerating their work and reducing their costs as well.

For Geidea, it is currently the favorable choice for merchants in the Egyptian market who seek to count on the fastest and easiest e-payment solutions.

For the first time in the local market, Geidea provides a unique and integrated services that qualified it to acquire a large market share of the e-payments in Egypt.

Commenting on the signing, CEO and Founder of GrubTech Mohamed Al Fayed said that this agreement is a part of the company’s strategy that aims at expanding in establishing grand commercial partnerships with the major key players in food and beverages (F&B) market in MENA region.

“This cooperation will come into effect in Egypt, originally, and then it is planned to cover other countries that GrubTech operates in, including in MENA; Asia and Africa”, Al Fayed added.

Egypt’s Country Manager of GrubTech expressed his excitement of inking the agreement, asserting that it represents a significant step in terms of GrubTech’s plan to build a system that integrates with its objectives to create a platform that contains all solutions the restaurants and cafes in the local market need.

“Tech solutions GrubTech provides benefit its clients in easing selling and purchasing transactions, tapping digital transformation policy all institutions across the world adopted recently towards sustainable development goals achievement by 2030”, said Harfoush.

On his side, General Manager of Geidea in Egypt Ahmed Nader said that he is pleased about this cooperation with GrubTech as one of the leading tech solutions providers as well as a cloud kitchens and restaurants management system designer.

“This agreement is an imperative action for Geidea in order to expand in F&B market that is growing rabidly in Egypt. It will enable cafes and restaurants owners to work more efficiently, while providing a better experience in terms of online food delivery. It will also help the business owners increasing sales through utilizing multifarious trademarks via a single window in an easy way”, Nader stated.

Head of Commercials at Geidea Ahmed Magdy said that the company’s vision is providing all merchants and business owners with innovative payment solutions that help growing their businesses and facilitating their management.

“Through collaborating with GrubTech, we target expanding our operations in F&B sector by introducing cutting-edge e-payment solutions. Cloud kitchens and restaurants sector is notably growing in Egypt with accelerating digital transformation, which gives us a significant opportunity to provide an all-in-one operating system that eases the process for our clients”, according to Magdy.