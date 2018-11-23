Grundfos India promotes strong partnerships

Grundfos India one of the leading pump manufacturers, is the Gold sponsor of the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Regional Colloquium on Sustainable Development held on November 22, 2018. This colloquium titled ‘Transforming Towards Achieving the Global Goals’, is aimed at uniting over 300 experts from key areas contributing towards making sustainable development goals achievable, to explore the platforms and partnerships needed to advance in the transformation movement.

Being one of the fastest growing markets in the world, India provides an exciting backdrop for the development of breakthrough solutions which are not only great business opportunities but can also support the country’s push on SDGs. Through associating with this conference, Grundfos India hopes to help create a platform for discussion and knowledge sharing between various sectors and corporates to encourage the adoption and implementation of SDGs.

Ranganath N.K., Managing Director of Grundfos India was a panelist at two of the sessions at the conference, ‘India moving towards Sustainable & Inclusive Development’ and ‘Strengthening Our Economy’. Commenting on the importance of Enabling Business Contribution to SDGs, he said, “Economic growth is the fundamental driver in the development of our country. Therefore, it is necessary to align the SDG’s to the local challenges to develop a viable model which would be suitable to achieve economic growth with no harm to the environment. Grundfos is a strong supporter of the UN SDGs, focusing primarily on SDGs #6 and #13.”