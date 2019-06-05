GS SCORE in collaboration with TASSAR Education Announces Scholarship test for Civil Services Aspirants on 10th june

India’s most prestigious Civil services Examination calls for thousands of dedicated and strong willed youth to apply for the responsible administrative position here ,the aspiring candidates with financial or geographical constraints often fail to receive right training and guidance from professional experts from the field of civil services. To curb this gap between deserving minds and the experts, GS SCORE is conducting the Scholarship test for civil service aspirants in Assam, Nagaland, Meghalya, Auranchal Pradesh, Manipur, Sikkim and Mizoram on 10TH June 2019.

The scholarship test is on the same line to provide 200 meritorious students, where 100% Scholarship will be given for top 5 students, 75% Scholarship for next 20 students, 50% Scholarship for next 75 students and 30% scholarship for next 100 students.

The test is set to strictly follow UPSC Examination pattern and be objective in nature while following 1/3 negative marking pattern. Questions will be based on current affairs & G.K .Announcing fair slabs of scholarship being awarded to CSE Aspirants ,the institute is all set to enroll the selected candidates for GS Foundation Programme and help them prepare under expert guidance in Main Branch Delhi. We are looking forward to find shining stars amidst the pool of talented youth our nation is blessed with. Students can register for the test on bit.ly/30kup0p or call 9811315559