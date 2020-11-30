GSITI witnessed record breaking participation amidst Pandemic

Geological Survey of India Training Institute (GSITI), the premier Geo-scientific Training Institute which is imparting training for the last 44 years with its headquarters in Hyderabad, creates a record with over 15000 participants taking part in 140 e-training programs during corona era i.e. from April to October 2020. As compared to this, it was ranging between 3000-5000 participants throughout the year in the pre-corona days.

GSITI has been imparting this training in order to develop the skills of the participants which would help them to grasp their field of work better in the long run.

The participants include its own GSI employees along with geoscientists from Central Govt. Departments like AMD, IBM, etc., PSUs such as CIL, ONGC, OIL, MECL, NMDC, etc., State DGM, and other State Govt. Organizations and many academic institutions.

A special drive has also been taken by GSITI, as per the Ministry of Mines directives to impart online training, to the Faculty/Research Scholar/PG and Post PG Students of various academic institutions including IITs, NITs, Central Universities, State Universities and colleges. So far 30 online pieces of training on different geoscientific themes have been imparted to 243 academic institutions across India. The participants include Faculty including Professors, Research Scholars, PG and Post PG Students.

About Geological Survey of India:

The Geological Survey of India (GSI) was set up in 1851 primarily to find coal deposits for the Railways. Over the years, GSI has not only grown into a repository of geo-science information required in various fields in the country but has also attained the status of a geo-scientific organisation of international repute. Its main functions relate to creating and updating national geoscientific information and mineral resource assessment. These objectives are achieved through ground surveys, air-borne and marine surveys, mineral prospecting and investigations, multi-disciplinary geoscientific, geo-technical, geo-environmental and natural hazards studies, glaciology, seismotectonic study, and carrying out fundamental research.

GSI’s chief role includes providing objective, impartial and up-to-date geological expertise and geoscientific information of all kinds, with a focus on policymaking decisions, commercial and socio-economic needs. GSI also emphasises systematic documentation of all geological processes derived from the surface and subsurface of India and its offshore areas. The organisation does so by using the latest and most cost-effective techniques and methodologies, including geophysical and geochemical and geological surveys.

GSI’s core competence in survey and mapping is continuously enhanced through accretion, management, coordination, and utilization of spatial databases (including those acquired through remote sensing). It functions as a ‘Repository’ or ‘clearing house’ for the purpose and uses latest computer-based technologies for dissemination of geoscientific information and spatial data, through cooperation and collaboration with other stakeholders in the Geo-informatics sector.

GSI, headquartered in Kolkata, has six regional offices located in Lucknow, Jaipur, Nagpur, Hyderabad, Shillong and Kolkata and state unit offices in almost all states of the country. Currently, GSI is an attached office to the Ministry of Mines.