GSK launches Iodex UltraGel

GSK today announced the launch of Iodex UltraGel, a new age clinically proven gel-based body pain solution. Backed by science, the new variant penetrates to the root cause of pain, reduces internal swelling and gives 3X effective relief. ^ With this launch, GSK strengthens its presence in the topical pain relief category.

While ordinary counter-irritant pain relief creams give burning sensation on the skin, the new Iodex UltraGel with emulgel formulation contains Diclofenac Diethylamine 1.16% w/w, that penetrates deep to the source of pain to give effective relief. The product has modern sensorials like pleasant smell, non-greasy texture and cooling sensation which makes it a convenient pain relief solution both at home and on the go.

The launch strengthens GSK’s pain relief portfolio in India making it one of the formidable players in the non-prescription space. GSK is a global leader in pain management (OTC).*

Iodex UltraGel was exclusively previewed at the Indian Orthopaedic Association Annual Conference’19 (IOACON), one of the biggest orthopaedic conglomerations in South Asia. As part of the launch, the brand will be reaching out to over 5000 orthopaedics to promote the clinically proven credentials of the new product.

Naveed Ahmed, Area Marketing Director, GSK said, “Brand Iodex has stayed relevant for over a century making it a household name that is trusted by millions. Today’s changing lifestyle has resulted in an increase in pain occurrences, be it back, neck & shoulder or joint pains. We are addressing the needs of these sets of consumers by launching Iodex UltraGel, a clinically proven formulation that will offer effective pain relief, making it one of the best pain solutions available in the market. We are confident that this launch will further augment consumer trust in the brand and help strengthen our topical pain relief portfolio.”

Iodex is one of India’s leading topical pain relievers. It was launched 100 years ago and has since become a household brand, selling over 4 million bottles every month.

Iodex UltraGel is available in two packs- 15 g at Rs. 65 and 30 g at Rs. 125 and is available across all leading chemist stores pan-India.