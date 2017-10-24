GST Revenue Collection Figures stand at Rs.92,150 cr as on 23rd Oct

GST Revenue Figures – As on 23rd October 2017

The total revenue of GST paid under different heads (up to 23rd October 2017) for the month of September 2017 is Rs. 92,150/- crore. The total CGST revenue is Rs. 14,042 crore, SGST revenue is Rs. 21,172 crore, IGST revenue is Rs. 48,948 crore (of which IGST from imports in September 2017 is Rs. 23,951 crores) and Compensation Cess is Rs. 7,988/- crore (of which Rs. 722 crore is Compensation Cess from imports in September 2017).

The total number of GSTR 3B returns filed for the month of September 2017 is 42.91 lakhs (as on 23.10.2017).

The last date for payment of GST as well as the filing of GSTR 3B return for the month of September 2017 was 20th October 2017. The Goods and Services Tax (GST) was introduced on 1st of July, 2017.

Waiver of late fee on filing of GSTR-3B for August and September 2017

In view of the difficulties being faced during the return filing process and in order to further facilitate taxpayers, the competent authority has decided to waive the late fee on the filing of GSTR-3B for the months of August and September 2017. The necessary software changes are being carried out in the IT system.

Electronic cash ledger of the taxpayers who have already paid the late fee on the filing of GSTR-3B either for the month of August or September 2017 or those who pay such fee before the necessary changes are carried out in the IT system will be credited with the amount of late fee so paid to be them. The enabling notifications are being issued shortly.