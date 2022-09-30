GT Force launches 2 Low Speed Electric Scooters – GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro

Mumbai, 1st October 2022: GT Force, a pioneer in electric two-wheeler manufacturing, has announced the release of its much-anticipated models GT Soul Vegas and GT Drive Pro. As an electric two-wheeler manufacturing start-up, GT Force was established with the primary goal of revolutionizing and transforming the adoption of electric mobility in India. In the process of providing electric mobility at an affordable price, the brand launched 2 new scooters.

GT Soul Vegas– GT Soul Vegas will be available for INR 47,370 (Lead-Acid) and INR 63,641 (Lithium-ion). This GT-Force e-scooter in the low-speed category is designed for short-distance travel and has a top speed of 25 km/h. The product is available in two versions: lead-acid battery – 60V 28Ah and lithium-ion battery – 60V 26Ah, with a range of 50-60km on lead-acid and 60-65km on lithium-ion per charge. It takes 7-8 hours for lead-acid and 4-5 hours for the lithium-ion variant to get fully charged. The model features a highly insulated BLDC motor and a high-strength tubular frame.

With a kerb weight of 95 kg (Lead-acid) and 88 kg (Lithium-ion), both GT Soul Vegas variants have a loading capacity of 150 kg. A seat height of 760mm, and an exceptional ground clearance of 170mm, making the scooter an ideal ride for Indian road conditions. Other notable features include an anti-theft alarm, reverse mode, cruise control system, ignition lock start, hydraulic telescopic front suspension, and dual tube technology in the rear suspension. GT Soul Vegas is available in 03 colors (Glossy Red, Grey and Orange) to accommodate the preferences of various customers. The product comes with an 18-month motor warranty, one-year lead battery warranty, and a three-year lithium-ion battery warranty.

GT Drive Pro– Understanding the needs of families, women, gig workers and college students, GT Drive Pro, introduced by GT-Force at INR 67,208 (Lead-Acid) and INR 82,751 (Lithium-ion), in the slow-speed category, aims to serve the needs of short-distance travel and has a top speed of 25 km/ph. GT Drive Pro is available in Lead-acid Battery 48V 28Ah and Lithium-ion 48V 26Ah batteries, with a range of 50-60kms on Lead-acid and 60-65kms on Lithium-ion per charge. It takes 7-8 hours for lead acid and 4-5 hours for the lithium-ion variant to get fully charged. The model is built on a high-strength tubular frame and includes a front hydraulic and telescopic rare double shocker with dual-tube technology for the rider’s comfort.

With a kerb weight of 85 kg, GT Drive Pro has a loading capacity of 140 kg. A seat height of 760mm, and a ground clearance of 170mm, makes it in sync with the requirements of city dwellers. It offers several features including central locking with an anti-theft alarm, parking mode, reverse mode and mobile charging with auto cutoff. GT Drive Pro is available in 4 colors as White/Blue/Red/Chocolate and comes with an 18-month motor warranty, a one-year lead battery warranty, and a three-year lithium battery warranty.

On the launch of 2 new scooters Mr. Mukesh Taneja, CO-Founder & CEO of GT-Force said “We are thrilled to launch our two new EV two-wheeler models in the market after identifying significant gaps when it comes to aspirational, comfortable, and stylish individual urban commute. We also firmly believe that affordable, sturdy and TCO [total cost of ownership] efficient scooters are the only path toward the country’s transition to EV. We are confident that our products are efficient for voyaging short distances, safe and emission-free. We have entered the space with the goal of not only capturing the market share but also winning the mindshare by delivering the requirements of an ordinary Indian.”

In India, GT-Force has already expanded its distributor network to 80 cities, clocking over 100 dealerships. With a monthly production capacity of 5000 units, the electric vehicle start-up has a strong presence in Maharashtra, Karnataka, Haryana, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Rajasthan.

Price & Availability

GT Soul Vegas Lead-Acid- 47,370 (Ex-Showroom India)

GT Soul Vegas Lithium-ion- 63,641 (Ex-Showroom India)

GT Drive Pro Lead-Acid – 67,208 (Ex-Showroom India)

GT Drive Pro Lithium-ion – 82,751 (Ex-Showroom India)