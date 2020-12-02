Guinness Book of World Records archived BizConnect, an Indian virtual Event Platform

In the post Covid-19 situation, going out in public and gathering together with people have become non-viable. Due to embracing the new normal of social distancing, the event industry has been one of the worst affected among the others. Since the onset of the pandemic, hundreds of events were cancelled across the world. However, it is not possible to continue in this manner of non-communication between the corporates and their customers. At this critical junction, there is a dire need to navigate the situation and create a solution.

In this endeavour, BizConnect has done a training web series for STL Academy on fibre optics, F-Tech 2.0. With 70,000+ Registrations for a 2-days workshop, the event entered the Asia Book of Records for Asia’s largest online workshop in 2020 and attempted to feature in the Guinness World Records as the world’s largest online workshop today.

Over the past few months Virtual Events, while a challenging prospect, has started becoming the norm. A virtual event is one where individuals experience the event and its content online rather than gathering in-person. This kind of platform has been found to be the best alternative in these critical times. This format is perfectly compatible with event marketing and sponsorship strategies while allowing planners to be ready for any eventuality. Moreover, virtual events can even reach a wider audience than traditional live events and speakers can be brought in from the most remote areas due to the lack of travel restrictions.

Government mandated lockdowns have pressed organizations to accommodate work from home, thereby shifting businesses to the virtual platform. Throughout the pandemic’s duration, the global virtual event platforms are expected to remain on a high growth trajectory. Large, medium and small enterprises have increased spending on cloud and virtual event management platforms, with meetings and conferences being conducted online.

About Biz Connect

Biz Connect, an agency headed by Mr. Sanjeev De, has brought in a platform for virtual events of any scale and numerous kinds of varieties. With over 2 decades of experience that reflects rich experience & year-on-year success in Marketing, Advertising, Public Relations and Event Planning & Exhibitions, Mr. Sanjeev De has been handling some of the largest brands, not only in the country but worldwide. He has worked extensively in US, UK & Europe markets besides Middle East & India. Biz Connect brings you the entire gamut of Experiential Branding in terms of Virtual Events. With more than 100 man years of experience of the senior management in this domain, they offer a rich experience in world-class solutions by transforming innovative ideas into inspiring spaces.