Gujarat based businessman donates new Ultra Sound machine to OGH New machine will decongest load, reduce the waiting time for patients

A businessman & Philanthropist from Gujarat, Mr. Zaki Chasmawala, has come forward to donate a brand-new state of the art, medium end Ultra Sound machine HS30 (Samsung) to OGH costing Rs 14 lacs in the memory of his parents.

The transaction was facilitated by city-based NGO, Helping Hand Foundation through its the operational partner SEED, USA.

The new machine will have a power back up system and 5-year comprehensive and multiple probes that will be useful for colour doppler, USG guided procedures, USG Scans, trans rectal and trans vaginal scans and will come with annual maintenance contract to avoid any stoppage of service in the event of a break down.

In the Radiology department of OGH, nearly 160 – 170 Colour Doppler & Ultra sounds test are done every day and with the new machine considerable amount of load will now be decongested and will significantly reduce waiting time for patients said Dr. B. Nagender, Superintendent, OGH.

HHF has been working with several state-run hospitals in ramping up key facilities and services and more particularly in OGH to improve patient experience and comfort in collaboration with hospital administrators and addition of the new USG machine is a step in this direction.

“The new machine will be a boon to hundreds of economically backward sections & save substantial amount of out of pocket expenses as many had to go to private clinics in order to avoid the delay said Mr. Mujtaba Hasan Askari, Helping Hand Foundation.

On the first day it self, 45 Scans were done and the new machine is installed at Room No. 502 of the old building, Radiology Unit was formally inaugurated today by Dr. B. Nagender, Superintendent, OGH in presence of Dr. Nadeem Ahmed, HOD & Professor of Radiology OGH and other staff of the NGO and RMOs of the hospital.