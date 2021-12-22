Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel launches Gujarati language on Koo app

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Wednesday launched the Gujarati language on the Koo app, the co-founder of the ‘Made In India’ microblogging app, Mayank Bidawatka said.

“We are truly humbled and delighted that the Honorable Chief Minister of Gujarat, Shri. Bhupendra Patel has launched the Gujarati language on the Koo App! @BhupendraPatel,” Bidawatka said on koo.

The homegrown social media platform has seen tremendous growth in recent months in the country, thanks to the multi-lingual support it offers and the push it received by the Indian government.

In October, Koo’s user base clocked 15 million, its co-founder Aprameya Radhakrishna said.

”We have seen rapid growth. We are making sure that everything that India celebrates, whether it is language or culture, is resonating on Koo… Be it the cricket, politics, movies, spiritual leaders and their following, everything is being celebrated on Koo in their (users’) languages,” Radhakrishna said.

The platform, earlier this year, made inroads into the Nigerian market. ”Nigeria has been growing well, organically. We are taking this time to understand the cultural aspects of Nigeria, and it continues to grow”, Radhakrishna informed.

”For expansion, we will also experiment with one country in South East Asia…We have not chosen the country but we will want to enter one more market…in Southeast Asia, in the second half of next year,” he said.

Founded by Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, Koo was launched last year to allow users to express themselves and engage on the platform in Indian languages. It supports multiple languages including Hindi, Telugu, and Bengali, among others.