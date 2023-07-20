Gujarat has a rich legacy of handicraft and handloom products

New Delhi, July 20, 2023:- The One District One Product (ODOP) program, an initiative under the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce & Industry, launched its first collaboration with the Government of Gujarat in New Delhi to promote the indigenous crafts of and artisans of the State. Smt. Manmeet Nanda, Joint Secretary, DPIIT, and Smt. Arti Kanwar, Resident Commissioner and Secretary (Economic Affairs) Finance Department, Government of Gujarat jointly inaugurated the ODOP wall which took place at Garvi Gujarat Bhavan today.



The ODOP initiative aims at manifesting the vision of the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India to make the country and its people self-reliant by fostering balanced regional development across all districts of the country. The program selects, brands, and promotes one unique product from each district, showcasing the diverse range of products across the country which encompasses various sectors, including handlooms and handicrafts.

To better realize this aim, the ODOP team has been joining forces with other government and private players working in this direction to reach a larger audience. Gujarat, with its 33 districts, exemplifies the vast geographic coverage and potential for diverse products across the state. ODOP-Gujarat features a rich collection of 68 unique products, ranging from traditional crafts like Gamthi Block print and Mata-ni-Pachedi to agricultural goods such as groundnuts and cumin.

In a significant collaboration, ODOP has partnered with the Government of Gujarat to implement product tagging and story cards, enhancing the promotion and recognition of Gujarat’s unique products. This collaboration aims to drive consumers towards emporia, boosting sales and increasing the visibility of Gujarat’s products. Garvi Gujarat Bhavan has integrated ODOP products into its interiors to better showcase Gujarat handicrafts.

ODOP interventions in Gujarat have been, specifically focused on certain products to enhance their market presence. For example, GeM (Government e-Marketplace) onboarding drives have been conducted for Sujani Handloom, Jamnagari Bandhini, and Patan Patola. Additionally, support from the National Institute of Design (NID) workshop has been provided for Agate Stone in Khambat district and Sujani from Bharuch district.