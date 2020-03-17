Gujarat Pipavav port organizes training on upskilling at the port

Gujarat Pipavav Port Ltd (GPPL), and Pipavav Customs Brokers association (PCBA), in partnership with the Logistics Sector Skills Council; organized a daylong seminar cum training titled ‘Recognition of Prior Learning of Logistics (RPL)’, at the port on March 7th, 2020. The training program was inaugurated by Mr. P.M. Tripathi, Dy. Commissioner of customs and Capt. P. Ravindranath, Head of Port Infrastructure GPPL.

The training program was attended by around 160 candidates representing Customs House Agents, port, shipping lines, Container Freight Station etc. After the session, the candidates were assessed. The training was focused on adopting new technology and upgrading the existing skills in keeping with the dynamic changes in the logistics industry. This will equip the participants who have prior experience in the logistic industry, to perform their duties better in line with industry requirements.

Renowned logistician, trainer and mentor, Mr. Samir J Shah explained the various changes in Indian customs regulations and trends in shipping and logistics industry and how it is important for the professionals to upgrade their skills and knowledge periodically to keep a pace with the changes. Dr. Darshan Mashroo organized an interactive session on the importance of Supply Chain Management and the role of EXIM executives.

“We are planning to continue the upskilling training sessions in partnership with PCBA and Logistics Sector Skills Council. Such sessions will help professionals further build their skills, addressing the existing skill-gaps in the industry to enable personal growth as well as sector’s growth. This is a step towards serving the trade.” said Mr. Jakob Friis-Sorensen, Managing Director APM Terminals Pipavav.

Through RPL assessment and certification, candidates will be able to align competencies that they have acquired informally with the National Skills Qualification Framework (NSQF), for better opportunities in employment and higher education. This will also provide a level playing field for the workforce in the informal sector to compete in RPL Assessment.