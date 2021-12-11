Gujarat tops the position as most resilient State in FY2021: PHD Chamber

New Delhi : Gujarat tops the position as most resilient State in FY2021 according to a comparative analysis conducted by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry on the macroeconomic resilience of the States in the pandemic times for FY 2019-20 and FY 2020-21 on the basis of broad macroeconomic parameters of the States said Mr Pradeep Multani, President, PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

The 5 broad macroeconomic parameters include Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) growth rate, Consumer Price Index (CPI) Inflation, Fiscal Deficit as percentage of GSDP, Industrial Investment Proposals and Unemployment.

The comparative analysis is the part of PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry’s report titled ‘States’ Policy Conclave 2021: Role of States’ in Making Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-reliant India)’, which has been released in the Inaugural Session attended by Sh. Ajay Bhatt, Hon’ble Minister of State for Defence and Tourism, Government of India; Mr Rajeev Talwar, Former President, PHD Chamber; Mr Sanjay Aggarwal, Immediate Former President, PHD Chamber, Mr Pradeep Multani, President, PHD Chamber; Mr Saurabh Sanyal, PHD Chamber and Dr S P Sharma, Chief Economist | DSG, PHD Chamber, during the States Policy Conclave 2021, organised by PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, today.

The report brings together the profiles of the socio- economic developments of all Indian States, ease of doing business in States, startup ecosystem of States, macroeconomic resilience of the States and highlights the suggestive measures for the growth and development of the States, said Mr Pradeep Multani.

According to the performance in key economic indicators, the top States in 2021-21 came out to be Gujarat, Karnataka, Odisha, Maharashtra, NCT Delhi, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, said Mr Pradeep Multani.

Gujarat emerged as the most resilient State and maintained its top position among the top 10 States in FY 2020-21 as the State was also at top in FY 2019-20, according to the five broad economic parameters, said Mr Pradeep Multani.

Karnataka has emerged as the second most resilient State, whose position improved from 4th rank in FY 2019-20 to 2nd in FY 2020-21. Similarly, Odisha has improved from 7th position in FY 2019-20 to 3rd in FY 2020-21, said Mr Pradeep Multani.

Maharashtra, NCT Delhi, Telangana, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh are the other strong States in top 10 resilient States in FY 2021, said Mr Pradeep Multani.