Gujarat’s Brand Fest Season 2 witnessed fun sessions by industry experts and band performance

Feb 21, 2022, Ahmedabad: ‘Our culture is so different and so international, so well-rooted and our history, religion, the lifestyle is so diverse, that no one can just say that I’m going to be number one global brand’ said Chanpreet Arora, Head- AVoD Voot. She was speaking at the two-day Virtual ‘Brand Fest 2022’ organized by Ahmedabad-based Brand Klub that saw prominent names from the fields of advertising and communication sharing their insights and expertise about different aspects of advertising and branding with the participants. Day 2 saw some great sessions on visual storytelling, branding journey, and performance by Mukt Band

On the opening session of day 2, Rajeev Chudasama, co-founder of Marching ants, spoke about “The magic of virtual storytelling” Rajeev, spoke about prominent posters that he designed for some of the blockbusters movies. “While Anand L Rai narrated the story of Ranjhana I had a clear picture of how I am going to design the poster for it using colors. since then, washing detergents also using this as a trend in TVCs,” he said

“When Anurag Basu discussed posters of Dev D, he gave me some references and me and my team planned on how to go about the brief” He added. The session was moderated by filmmaker Abhishek Jain. Rajeev also explained how the visualizing scenario has changed over the years from not having any publicity team to teams of marketing heads working on the same project with producers.

A light chat session was also addressed by Chanpreet Arora Head- AVoD Voot, which was coordinated by Ritam Bhatnagar founder of India Film Project.” Chanpreet has worked with various renowned international and national brands.” With VICE I learned one thing our culture is unique, so the brands when they develop a communication platform. They must build it with our cultural values” Arora said.

The last session revolved around how fun, and happiness can play a vital role in creating a brand. This session was addressed by Mike Murali, Senior Director Marketing, Chief Fun Officer, Capgemini on building a happy brand. “Moment of magic is something that we all live by. any Brands which are in the process of trying to solve a problem it could be a problem of business or consumer. It results in consumer happiness”. Said Murali. The session was moderated by Piyali Chattopadhyay.

In a world that is either marketing products, brands, or services I choose to market happiness. He added. He prefers to talk about milestones rather than milestones.

“Brand Klub is a platform of professionals from the fields of advertising, marketing, and communication curated by marketing and communication professionals and through Brand Fest, we wish to contribute and raise the standards of Marketing Communication area of business,” says Sanjay Chakraborty.