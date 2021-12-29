Gulshan Group’s Employee First Drive – 23% average salary hike across the board

Noida-based realty major Gulshan Group announced that it has given an average 23% increment hike in CTC across the organization during the annual increment cycle 20-21. The recognition and appreciation of around 300 plus employees were part of Gulshan Group’s effort to applaud the hard work put in by the employees for delivering growth during the current challenging times. The Group took up multiple initiatives to ensure that the employees get a comfortable work environment and carried out a Covid vaccination drive for workers and employees. The Group

also announced that it will hire 15-20% more employees in the next financial year owing to new project launches. There were no salary cuts through the calendar year 2021; the Group also had flexible work from home (WFH) policy in place. Looking at the tough times, the brand carried out various training initiatives to help employees tackle the situations effectively.

The company leadership gave letters to everyone and the salary hike will be effective from November 2021 and employees will see their cumulative pay rise by a total of average 23%; there were a lot of salary corrections initiated to promote stability and increase productivity within the organization. The group also promoted 25% of the team members to aid employee engagement, boost their morale and is working on “pay it be performance model.”

“We are happy to announce that appraisals were greatly appreciated and exceeded the industry benchmarks. We are grateful to all of our employees for demonstrating resiliency, adaptability, and an innovative mindset in leading the company through these difficult times. This measure demonstrates our unwavering commitment to our employees,” said Yukti Nagpal, Director, Gulshan Group.

Indian real estate sector is returning to pre-pandemic growth levels on the back of strong demand and sales in the previous two quarters. That Gulshan Group has raised its revenue growth forecast also augurs well for the NCR’s realty sector. The group has a legacy of delivering around 11 prolific residential luxury and ultra-luxury projects around Delhi NCR. Some of the successfully delivered projects are Gulshan Botnia (Sector144, Noida), Gulshan Vivante (Sector 137, Noida), Gulshan Ikebana (Sec143, Noida) & 121 Homes (Sec 121, Noida) and Gulshan Bellina(Gr. Noida West). The group is also entering into commercial real estate in Noida with their visionary project Gulshan One29 situated on Expressway which will be operational in 2022.