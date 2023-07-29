Gunjan Foundation presents Dastak-E-Dil by Sitar Virtuoso Ustad Shujaat Husain Khan

Background: From younger days, have had one strong desire viz. to provide a platform to underprivileged children so that they may grow and lead respectable and productive lives.

Elitist might turn up for charity balls/events to show their support however the best of us treat these backward communities with disrespect and disdain. All of us are blessed with talents by the almighty but unfortunately in the absence of the right environment, our potential never comes to the fore. Notwithstanding the background, these children should not become victims of lack of opportunities and thereby unable to showcase their abilities. Have always believed that all children are born equal and therefore the chances of success should be equal if all are given the same environment.

The turning point in her life came in when she finally decided to form Gunjan Foundation in 2004, an organization to work towards uplifting underprivileged children. Her family was very supportive and stood by her with all her decisions.

“A woman is the full circle with her is the power to create, nurture and transform”. She started slow & steady and her breakthrough came when she conducted seminars on “Mind Pollution”, which spoke about the mind-set of the society towards the underprivileged, sadist approach, which was a huge success. “If you work with passion and enjoy what you are pursuing, you will find the solution to life”, she says.

Education:

Calcutta University, Kolkata, India.

A. (Hons) Hindi Literature

Saraswati Niketan, Kolkata, India Diploma in finishing course

South Delhi Polytechnic New Delhi, India

Nursery and Primary teachers training

Work: GUNJAN FOUNDATION

Founded Gunjan Foundation with the primary objective of betterment of the community by educating the underprivileged children

Started an underprivileged school in April 2010 in Gurgaon, Objective was to provide quality education and to teach them to improve their living condition, achieve social awareness, self-respect, self-reliance, prosperity, and enjoy a healthy, dignified, and sustainable quality of life.

Opened an Afternoon Remedial and Skill training School on the 1st of October, 2012. Concept is to provide individualized type tuition classes.

Provides skill training to underprivileged girls and ladies so that they may be self-sufficient a self-Employment scheme. After training they are able to get jobs and take workshops in colleges, schools, and other places to earn better living.

Donated appliances to Safdarjung Hospital to rehabilitate people who are in need. Organized camps for donating artificial limbs and then try to get jobs for them.

Award: