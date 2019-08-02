Gurgaon Glamour is all geared up for Mrs India Pride of Nation’s 3rd Edition. Audition of the Pageant was kick started from Delhi followed up Mumbai and Further will be held in Ahemdabad, Bangalore and others. The finale will be held on September 08, 2019 in Gurgaon. Known people from the social circuit of Delhi were seen. To name a few were Akassh k Aggarwal, Barkha Nangia, Namrata Garg, Abhishek Nangia, Ruchika Sardana and many more.



The participants will face the jury panel and will be judged on their presentation, confidence and intellectual level. The panel will have some renowned beauty and fashion influencers along with Barkha Nangia, Director – Glamour Gurgaon.

Talking about the opportunity for the married women, Barkha Nangia, Director, Gurgaon Glamour said that “Most of the women, who get married, compromise on their dream and desire. Through this platform we give them the opportunity to live their dream. She who has got Style, Wisdom, Passion & Intelligence can also lead a social cause related to a woman’s suffering and actively doing her bit towards women welfare”.