Guru Nanak Institute of Technology organises EUPHONIOUS & ZYZZVA 2K23

Kolkata, 1st April, 2023: GNIT College Campus Kolkata, under the aegis of JIS Group, hosted a spectacular cultural event, “EUPHONIOUS”, as a part of the annual cultural fest, “ZYZZVA 2K23”. The two-day inter-institutional cultural competition was held on 30th and 31st March 2023 and witnessed the participation of thousands of students from schools and colleges of the eastern part of the state. The event also witnessed students crooning and grooving with the lilting tunes of Anupam Roy, DJ Koyel and The Morphine Band.

The event provided a platform for cultural exchange and showcased a wide variety of traditional and modern genres of performing arts, including folk, rock, band, and more. The competition had various categories like Gandhar – Solo Singing Competition, Mudra – Solo Dancing, The Wings of Words – Recitation, The Red Carpet – Fashion Competition, Collision – Band Competition, Raise the Curtain – Drama Competition. The outstanding talents contested in different genres of performing art and culture and were judged by noted film directors, actors, and experts from the professional world. The winners of each category were rewarded with trophies and attractive cash prizes. The event witnessed the participation of students from renowned universities and institutes, including Gokhale Memorial School, Jadavpur University, Amity University, Netaji Subhas Institute of Technology, Shri Shikshayatan College, BP Poddar Institute of Technology, Techno India University, Techno Salt Lake, RCC, UEM, ICmai, Sanskrit College, Bhairab Ganguly College, Ramakrishna Mission Vivekananda Educational and Research Institute, Shyambazar AV School, Heritage Institute of Technology, Dinabandhu Andrews Institute of Technology and Management, among many more. The highlight of the event was the euphoric performances by The Anupam Roy Band, The MORPHINE BAND, and DJ KOYEL. A staggering 6000 participants over two days soaked in the refinement of cultural classicism and the excitement of thrilling performances. EUPHONIOUS was a fascinating cross-cultural spectacle that showcased the diversity and richness of our country’s cultural heritage. The event provided an excellent platform for young talents to showcase their skills and creativity and learn from each other.