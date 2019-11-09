Gurugram conducts awareness programme on Stroke

According to a study after 65 years of age 1 out of 5 women and 1 out of 6 men are at the risk of getting stroke. Another study says since 1995 to 2012 hospitalization of women for stroke had increased between 18 and 44 years of age. The entire data reflects how over a period of time women have become more prone to the stroke. Hence with the objective of spreading awareness Narayana Superspeciality Hospital, Gurugram organized a conference with the patients treated at the hospital. Dr. Sahil Kohli, consultant, Neurology, and Dr. Tariq Matin, Senior Consultant, Interventional Neurology shared their views about the treatment and precautions to be taken to lower the risk, while patients shared success stories of their treatment.

Dr. Sahil Kohli, Consultant, Neurology, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital said that, “people suffering from diabetes should be more careful and aware when it comes to stroke as diabetes decreases the elasticity of blood vessels and leads to deposition of fat in the vessels this process is atherosclerosis and is a stroke prone state. Same way cases of hypertension that is high BP should be carefully dealt with. People need to be aware that chewing tobacco and smoking not only cause oral cancer rather these habits add to the risk of stroke also. It is seen that stroke rising in youth i.e; people aged less than 40 years of age nearly 10-15% of all cases in India. Here in Narayana Superspeciality Hospital our doctors are committed to give their comprehensive care for stroke patients in affordable prices.”

Taking oral contraception, smoking, menopause and pregnancy are some reasons putting our women’s health more at risk of stroke. Apart from other hormonal changes women need to be aware about the stroke also and take precautions. Keep an eye on your family history of diseases as stroke is hereditary in some cases and follow healthy lifestyle as today’s unhealthy habits also need to be addressed in order to bring this number down.

Talking about stroke first 4.5 hours of onset is Golden Period. This is the only time duration when treatment can be done or else it may lead to lifetime disability. Sometimes back 84 years old Ms Krishna Tuteja was brought to the Narayana Superspeciality Hospital suffering from stroke she was immediately sent for the thrombolysis to dissolve the clot, now she is back to the normal life. In another case 27 years old Mr. Aishwarya’s left portion of the body went numb while he was at work, he was also in the Narayana Superspeciality Hospital within half an hour. In his case clot dissolving drugs and clot removal surgery was needed to dissolve the clot. Now Mr. Aishwarya is also back to his normal life. These cases treated at Narayana Superspeciality Hospital are the ideal examples how early treatment within golden period can save one from upcoming risks or else it leads to permanent disability.

Agreeing to what Dr. Sahil said, Dr. Tariq Matin, Senior Consultant, Interventional Neurology, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital said that, “One of the successful cases today Narayana Superspeciality hospital presenting here are large vessel stroke which if not treated can cause big brain damage. Such strokes were the reason for 90% of post stroke deaths and 70% of post stroke disability as less than half a decade ago there was limited treatment available, and that was the time when only approx10 percent patients used to survive with such condition, hence it was entirely a risk of life. It is due to the advancements in interventional technology and early treatment that now we are able to take the clots out from the vessels in the process of treatment and patient comes back to her/his normal life. We thank our Stroke survivors to become brand ambassadors for this noble cause of stroke awareness among the community.

He also said that, “Remember with rising incidence of stroke, 1 in 4 individuals get a stroke. Spread awareness to prevent stroke and spot a stroke and take immediate medical care at a Comprehensive stroke care unit to prevent stroke burden.”

Mr. Prateek Jain, Facility Director, Narayana Superspeciality Hospital said that, “Considering the facts, figures and the cases treated at Narayana Superspeciality Hospital people should be more aware about the early treatment (golden period) and lifestyle changes as they are the keys to bring this rising number down. It is apparent that more awareness regarding stroke is needed as compared to other diseases. Narayana Superspeciality Hospital is a 24*7 stroke ready hospital in Gurugram, we provide comprehensive and immediate care with advanced facilities to stroke patients. Our experienced doctors’ team is very well prepared to treat urgent cases of stroke.”

Narayana Superspeciality Hospital has always been committed to provide best and affordable services to it patients. Apart from giving best treatment Narayana Superspeciality Hospital keeps organizing free health checkup camps and awareness programmes.