Gurugram’s Real Estate Firm Spaze Group Leases Out Space To IJM Toyoto

3rd November 2022, Gurugram: Gurugram-based real estate Spaze Group has leased a large retail space to IJM Toyota Showroom, the authorized dealer and seller of Toyota cars headquartered in Punjab. IJM Toyota has acquired space in Spaze Group’s commercial project, Spaze Boulevard, over 15,000 Sq. Ft. area located on Sohna Road, Gurugram. The showroom has been inaugurated recently and features some of the best Toyota offerings, like Glanza, Urban Cruiser, Hilux, Fortuna, and Legender, among others.

Toyota enjoys the space with other premium brands like KIA, Looks, PUMA, SLEEPWELL & Ujjivan Bank in Spaze Boulevard spread across 2 buildings. Spaze Boulevard is a mixed-use commercial project with categorical divisions between retail, office spaces, and service apartments. While Level 0 and Level 1 are dedicated to retail spaces, luxury stores, Banks, ATMs, Restaurants, Café, and Health Clubs, Levels 2 and above are reserved for office spaces and service apartments. Envisioned on world-class landscaping, Spaze Boulevard has a double-height atrium, high-powered security checkings, and ample parking space, which increases the functionality of the project.

Spaze Group is one of the most prominent commercial players in Gurugram and delivered many commercial offerings and IT parks like Spaze Corporate Park, Spaze Kalistaa, Spaze Palazo, and Spaze ITech Park.