Gurugram’s Sector 106: New Address of Affordable Homes

By Rajat Goel, Joint MD, MRG World

Situated on Dwarka Expressway, Sector 106 is an upcoming sector that largely encompasses under-construction apartment projects by reputed developers. Centrally located, it is well connected to NH 8 and IGI Airport. At present, sector 106 of Dwarka Expressway is a low-density population area. Rated highly on environment, commuting & places of interest, this sector has all the basic amenities like hospitals, schools, colleges and markets are available nearby. Sector 103, 105, 109 and Babupur Village, closely surround the sector.

Almost 45% sale in this sector takes place in the price range of ₹80Lac – ₹1.8Cr, and around 50% sale is for the 3 BHK units. The average price of apartments is around ₹6500.

After the pandemic, the demand for affordable went up as even fence-sitters entered the market to buy homes. The lockdown turned out to be a blessing in disguise for real estate, especially the affordable housing segment; and this sector that has majority of the units in upper middle-class segment is now witnessing projects in the affordable segment. The sector is turning out to be a perfect location for affordable homes as the buyers of affordable units look for places that do not make them face commutation problem. This sector has smooth connectivity to IGI Airport and Delhi border; it has a transport system with the ebus, cab, auto, metro & Gurgaon Railway station. Directly connected to Dwarka Expressway, this sector has prominent schools and reputed hospitals within the circle. More robust developments are going to take place soon.

Catering to the affordable housing segment, developers ensure that they live up to expectations of the middle class to move into their abodes as soon as possible. It is important to know the buyer’s pulse, especially, when catering to affordable housing; the realtors have understood the difficulties a middle-class family faces in affording EMI and rents simultaneously in case of the delayed project scenario. The resolve of the developers to stick to affordable housing got attestation from the reality that the demand for affordable went up when the global pandemic hit everyone hard. There are plans for affordable projects in this sector, and developers on this stretch are ensuring that the cost of units and the location remains within reach of the target buyers.