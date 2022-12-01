Guwahati to witness the Magic Moments with Prateek Kuhad’s `The Way that Lovers Do` India Tour

Guwahati, 1 December 2022: Radico Khaitan’s Magic Moments Music Studio announced its association with Bookmyshow to present the critically renowned singer-songwriter Prateek Kuhad’s India leg of the world tour “The Way That Lovers Do”. After his global tour across the USA and Europe, the singer spreads the magic of his melodious voice in 15 Indian cities during the two-month-long tour. Spreading his magic among the audience, Prateek is giving back-to-back successful performances across Indian cities. Prateek is ready to mesmerize his fans with fun-filled musical evenings in Guwahati and Kolkata on December 3rd and 4th, respectively.

Prateek Kuhad’s coveted multi-city tour will further travel to Indore, Bengaluru and Goa through the next few months. The ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’ fame from New Delhi shines on a song supported by a melodic piano or an acoustic guitar with minimal percussion. Having this form for years has helped Prateek transit into the mainstream, discarding the ‘indie’ label from his music style.

Magic Moments has had a history of supporting and promoting music and artists, including its long-standing association with the Sunburn Music Festival. “After years of collaboration with Sunburn Music Festival in India, Radico is delighted to partner with another stalwart in the events space Bookmyshow for this property. With this multi-city event, we aim to engage with the youngsters and offer the vibrant taste of our products while they reverberate to beats. For Indian independent artists, Prateek Kuhad has outlined a path out of the constant quagmire that many musicians experience. Instead of the funky beats, techno-based tracks with thumping bass and suave voices that dominate today’s music landscape, Kuhad’s gentle, sweet-sounding melodies layered with thought-provoking lyrics cut through the clutter and offer an out-of-the-box experience,” says Amar Sinha, Chief Operating Officer, Radico Khaitan Limited.

Prateek’s Indian tour will culminate in Goa on December 18, 2022.