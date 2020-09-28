Gxpress enabling job opportunities amidst ongoing Covid-19 pandemic

COVID-19 pandemic has caused direct or indirect effects on every industry. It has brought the world to a standstill and has impacted our lives deeply. One of the largest affected sectors is the Logistics Industry. According to the Industry body Indian Chambers of Commerce (ICC) due to coronavirus lockdown, the logistics sector lost at about Rs 50,000 crore. Now the government has allowed movement of both essential and non-essential goods, the logistics sector in India is looking at mounting losses and creating new opportunities. According to an assessment by the National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC), logistics sector has emerged as the top employment-generating sectors in India in the aftermath of the coronavirus disease.

Recently, a report by Global Consultants states that around 122 million people lost their jobs due to the Covid-19 pandemic in India, and 40% of those are from blue-collar jobs. To solve this problem and to help revive the economy, Gxpress, one of the fastest-growing logistics companies in India took this as an opportunity to create job opportunities. Gxpress conducted a mega Walk-in drive. In this drive, jobs were offered to skilled workers who were either jobless or left without a job because of the economic slowdown and businesses shutting down after the Coronavirus outbreak. The main jobs were given in courier delivery, warehouse associate, machine operator, warehouse executive, data analyst, technology officer and packers. Today, when the big giants are conducting lay-offs massively. Gxpress did not go for lay-offs or salary-cuts during the COVID-19 period, unlike they are conducting job walk-in drive to hire more manpower on a large scale and helping the customers to send their shipments abroad in full swing.

The pandemic and the ensuing lockdown triggered job losses across sectors and prompted an exodus of workers, mainly daily-wage earners, from the cities to their homes in the countryside of states such as Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, Jharkhand and Odisha. Gxpress launched a platform for assessment and hiring of the available skilled workforce and to bridge the gap between demand and supply of the workforce. Gxpress not only hires the manpower but also gives them full training.

“As most of the manpower who work in the logistics industry has been severely impacted by the lockdown. Many of them lost their jobs due to economic slowdown and companies getting shut. At this crucial time, we all need to stand up and take these initiatives to provide more and more job opportunities to our local workforce and manpower then only we can achieve the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat. We at Gxpress always focuses on #VocalForLocal and this walk-in drive will help to achieve our aim to provide jobs to the more local workforce” said Praveen Vashistha, Founder and Director of Gxpress.