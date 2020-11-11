Gyan Dairy introduces new product line of Indian sweets ‘ANDAAZ’ to celebrate memorable moments this festive season

In a culture-rich country like India, Mithai is an expression of happiness on any special occasion or festival celebration. Meetha is deeply rooted in Indian traditions and Indian sweets market is largely dominated by halwais (traditional confectioner). However, this COVID pandemic has spiked consumer interest towards packaged products from trusted brands especially in the case of food items. Understanding this need and backed by the tagline – Vishwaas Se Bhara, Gyan Dairy introduces ANDAAZ, a range of Indian sweets (Mithai) for its discerning consumers.

Along with Gyan’s assurance of quality and hygienically packed products under a controlled environment, the range offers a combination of Indian sweets from KajuKatli to famous Peda in a beautiful gift box. Through this launch, Gyan aims to bring back the tradition of gifting traditional sweets (mithai) in a safe and hygienic way.

Launching Andaaz, Venkataramani Santhanam, VP (Sales & Marketing) said, “Due to the pandemic, we witnessed, consumers are buying branded products against trusting the neighbourhood halwai. This led to a big boost to the Mithai portfolio and is growing multifold. Andaaz is our new initiative under our dairy portfolio with a vision to bring back traditional sweets into our home with the importance it deserved and building deeper brand connect with our consumers. All our products are prepared and packaged in accordance with the highest standards of health and hygiene to ensure its freshness and most importantly, the safety of consumers. We wish all our partners and consumer a happy and prosperous festive season with a flavour of mithai in a new Andaaz.”

Andaaz product range includes –KajuKatli, Mathura Peda, ChhenaKheer and MisthiDoi. KajuKatli( Tin pack)is priced at RS. 500 for a 500 gms pack and Rs 190 for 200 gn Paper box, Mathura Peda is priced at Rs. 90 for 200 gms, ChhenaKheerRs 25 for 90 gm and MisthiDoi for Rs. 15 for 90 gm pack. KajuKatli is ideal for Diwali gifting and comes in an attractive tin box packaging as well as in-home collection pack.

The full range of Gyan Andaaz range are available at Gyan Fresh Stores located across cities. The distribution channel is fully geared up to make sure that the products are available at all the retail channel. Besides, these products will also be available through a network of Gyan Select Stores, Gyan e-carts, and other retail stores via an extensive distribution network.

A most important and convenient way of ordering Gyan products are through Gyan Fresh App, the company’s latest venture in going digital and providing the customer with the convenience of ordering Gyan products. This facility further ensures flawless delivery of products 7 days a week, 365 days a year in making contact less products delivery at the customers’ door step.