Gyan Dairy marks its milestoneby completing 50 Gyan Fresh Stores in UP

Uttar Pradesh:With a mission to deliver purest and freshest dairy products to its consumers, Gyan Dairy, the UP based dairy brand is bullish over expanding its markets and growing its presence. Recently, the brand has achieved its milestone by opening its 50th store, hence proving its commitment towards the consumer – Vishwaas se Bhara.

Gyan opened its 50thGyan Fresh Store, in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. The brand opened its first Gyan Fresh Store atAshiyana Lucknow and in a short span of time has expanded their retail footprint considerably. One of the reasons for these fast-growing numbers is the huge demand that the company enjoys in the market and second is its state-of-the-art processing plant with advanced technology, which maintains the maximum nutritional value and supplies safe & hygienic dairy products.

Today, Gyan operates stores across various cities in Uttar Pradesh that includes Lucknow, Kanpur, Gorakhpur and provides enhanced customer experience by offering freshest milk and quality dairy products.

“We are excited and thrilled to complete our50th Gyan Fresh Store in Uttar Pradesh! The journey so far has been exciting and promising. With our tagline, “Vishwaas Se Bhara”, we stand true to the purity and quality of the products. It’s true that COVID 19 pandemic brought a lot of focus on health and hygiene that led people to make conscious choice of healthyeating and opting for safe & hygienic products. Keeping that in mind, our Gyan Fresh Stores make sure that the products are in sync with quality and safety measures. With this milestone achievement, we are committed to bring the best products to our consumers”, says Mr. Venkataramani Santhanam, VP, Sales & Marketing, Gyan Dairy

The Gyan Fresh Stores provides a full line of dairy products, fermented, several other value added products like Butter, Ghee, Chaach, Lassi, Paneer and Khoya and special GyanAndaaz Range offering MishtiDoi, Kheer, Peda and KajuKathli. The range is quality branded packaged products, that are provided to various parts of UP through a network of Gyan Fresh Stores.

The brand has witnessed a subsequent growth since its inception and has made a name for itself for fresh and pure dairy products. The seamless supply of fresh milk, product innovations and consumer centric services have all added up to the growing success of the brand. The products range boasts several USPs which altogether give it a distinct competitive edge over its counterparts. Ethically sourced from the farmers, Gyan Dairy products reaches from farm to table using advanced technology and it remains untouched by human hands even when it passes through multilevel quality checks. Such purity and freshness make the product range most favoured and a household name in UP.

About Gyan

Gyan Dairy, head quartered at Lucknow, is a well-recognized name in the dairy industry,touching a turnover of over 908 cr in fiscal 2020. Gyan is into processing of dairy products and one of the leading suppliers of fresh milk and dairy products in India. The brand is synonymous with freshness, trust and consistent quality of dairy products which sources, processes, markets, and sells a full line of dairy, fermented, and value-added products. Popular dairy products by Gyan include full cream milk, toned milk, cow milk, ghee, curd, butter paneer, masala chaach etc. The company has rapidly grown in the past few years in Uttar Pradesh and is now among the leading dairy suppliers in the state. With tagline “Vishwaas Se Bhara”, the brand stands true to its theme ‘Shuddh aur taaza, Gyan ka waada’.

Gyan dairy was launched back in 2007, by partnering with small farmers and today, it is poised to grow into a 1000+ Cr dairy company, supplying products to more than 1.5 lakh plus households through a well-connected network of 500+ distributors and 40,000+ Retailers. The brand also has its exclusive retail outlets called Gyan Fresh stores, spread across 53 locations in UP to enhance customer experience by providing fresh and pure dairy products. One of the reasons for these fast-growing numbers is the acceptance of the quality by customers and the trust it enjoys in the market and second is its state-of-the-art processing plant with advanced technology, which maintains the maximum nutritional value and supplies safe & hygienic dairy products.