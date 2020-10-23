Gyan Dairy shows aggressive expansion and growth; Enters Kanpur with a mission to deliver purest and freshest milk and dairy products

Gyan Dairy, one of the most preferred and rapidly expanding fresh milk and dairy product brand of UP has launched its Milk &Milk products in Kanpur. MD of the company, Jai and Anuj Aggarwal announced the launch and entry of Gyan Dairy into the city of Kanpur at a webinar today.

The brand resonates with freshness & purity and has been winning hearts in UP for the past 13 years. Continuing with its vision, the brand also announced its association with leading Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpai for the Kanpur launch. Manoj Bajpai’s personality reflects trust and honesty and it completely resonates with our brand philosophy – ‘Vishwaas Se Bhara’.

Today, Gyan Dairy is the most favoured dairy brand in the state of UP and is synonymous with purity and consistent quality of dairy products. With the tagline “Vishwaas Se Bhara”, the brand stands true to its theme ‘Shuddhaurtaaza, Gyankawaada’. Gyan aims to enter the market of Kanpur and establish itself as a leader of fresh milk and dairy products in the entire state of UP.

Announcing the Kanpur launch,Mr. Jai Agarwal, Managing Director, Gyan Dairy said, “We, very proudly announce our entry into the city of Kanpur to provide a hygienically packed full range of Milk and Dairy products. We take pride in ensuring delivery of the freshest products to our consumers and strive to give our customers the trust of consuming the best and the purest products.”

Adding to this, Mr. Anuj Agarwal,Managing Director, Gyan Dairy said, “We, at the same time are very honoured and excited to associate with Manoj Bajpai for the launch. The way he believes in delivering the best shot with complete honesty, similarly our products are the freshest and purest in the dairy industry, making it the most favoured fresh milk and dairy product brand of UP and we hope that we soon become the most favoured brand for the people of Kanpur as well.”

Speaking on the association with Gyan Dairy, Mr. Manoj Bajpai, said, “I am really happy to associate with Gyan and I congratulate them for their launch in Kanpur. I understand the soul of UP and its people and I am happy to see that Gyan is one such brand who equally understands what people of Kanpur and UP wants.

The reason why I relate to them is the trust and commitment they have shown to people by delivering the best quality milk and dairy products in the most hygienic packaging. I appreciate the brand for living up to its commitment and wish them all the best and hope that people of Kanpur will love this brand as much as I do.”

The brand has also associated with the leading comedian of Kanpur AnnuAwasthi for the consumer campaign and Faridkot, a famous five-piece pop-rock band for the special anthem.

Venkataramani Santhanam, VP (Sales & Marketing) added that the launch will enable people of Kanpur to experience the freshness and richness of Gyan’s Full Cream Milk – Mast malaikaMaza&along with other milk variants &dairy products like never before.

The products are from the best of the procured milk, following all the safety measures and processed & packed in the most hygienic manner ensuring they are hygienically sealed into safe packets and then delivered fresh to your table.

The full range of Milk- Full cream; Toned; Cow milk; Dahi, Paneer, Butter, Ghee, Chaach, Lassi, Khoya and special Andaaz Range offering MishtiDoi, Kheer and Peda are available in Gyan Fresh Stores located in Defence Colony, Govind Nagar, Rawatpur, Kalayanpur, Nawabganj, etc.

Our distribution channel is fully geared up to make sure that our products are available throughout Kanpur’s retail channel. Besides, these products will also be available in various parts of Kanpur through a network of Gyan Select Stores, Gyan e-carts, and other retail stores via an extensive distribution network.

Gyan Fresh App, company’s latest venture in going digital and providing direct customer interface platform will be soon introduced in the city. This will further ensure flawless delivery of milk & milk products by 8 am daily, 7 days a week, 365 days a year. The app also offers additional benefits like attractive customer offers, Value deals, weekend offers, and combo offers.

This module is already very successful in Lucknow, where there are over 90000 + downloads and overt 35000+ active customers. During the current challenging times of COVID, Gyan Fresh App was very instrumental in making contactless fresh dairy products available at the customer’s doorstep. The Local administration in Lucknow has also applauded the efforts of Gyan Fresh App during the current pandemic situation.

Under the astute leadership of Jai and Anuj Aggarwal, the brand has witnessed a subsequent growth since its inception and has made a name for itself for fresh and pure dairy products. The seamless supply of fresh milk, product innovations and consumer-centric services have all added up to the growing success of the brand.

The products range boasts several USPs, which altogether give it a distinct competitive edge over its counterparts. Ethically sourced from the farmers, Gyan Dairy products reach from farm to table using advanced technology and it remains untouched by human hands even when it passes through multilevel quality checks. Such purity and freshness make the product range most favoured and a household name in UP.

Gyan products are super-rich in their quality and procured from about 1lac+ farmers from over 3000+ villages of Uttar Pradesh. These farmers are associated with the company directly and following the guidelines of quality milk production, hygiene and safety of animals so that ensuring the best final product to the customers.