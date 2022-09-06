Gyeonggi Province hosts “ECO FAIR KOREA 2022” from Sept. 5 to 7

SUWON, SOUTH KOREA, September 6, 2022 — Gyeonggi Province is hosting ECO FAIR KOREA 2022 at the Suwon Convention Center for three days from September 5 to 7, under the theme “Sustainable Future and Carbon-Neutral Gyeonggi.”

ECO FAIR KOREA 2022 features three events at the same venue: a) Carbon Zero Go, which aims to establish a bridgehead for carbon neutrality in the province; b) the Clean Air International Forum in cooperation with the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP); and c) the Gyeonggi Environment Safety Forum, which is geared for tech and info exchanges regarding environmental safety issues.

Various experiential events are also available for public enjoyment at the venue. Hydrogen fuel cell bus rides that run between Gwanggyo Jungang Station and the Suwon Convention Center (event venue) are provided 5 times daily. The fair also offers interesting experiences for family/individual visitors including e-bike, atopic dermatitis prevention, and upcycling activities.

“At a time when the international climate crisis and carbon neutrality are key topics, we plan to hold the four events in a comprehensive manner so that Gyeonggi Province can take the lead in strengthening local cooperation and promoting agile responses from the environment industry,” said Um Jin-seop, Director General of the Environment Policy Bureau at the Gyeonggi Provincial Government.