Habitat for Humanity India launches Green Habitats Campaign in collaboration with 30 schools pan India

Mumbai, 10 December 2022: Habitat for Humanity India, a leading non-profit housing organization, has launched its Green Habitats Campaign in collaboration with 30 schools across India. This campaign will encourage over 10,000 students to raise awareness about climate change and the urgent need to take climate action which will enable Habitat India build energy efficient homes in support of low-income families and provide them with access to solar energy. The campaign was launched at The NEXT School, Mumbai, by Dr. Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Habitat for Humanity India.

The launch at the school was followed by a fireside chat with Dr. Samuel, a quiz on climate change and a session by students wherein they shared their perspective on ways to protect our environment. Topmost IB schools across India such as Ascend International School, Mumbai; MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul, Pune; JBCN International School, Oshiwara; Jayshree Periwal International School, Jaipur and Strawberry Fields High School, Chandigarh will take part in the Green Habitats campaign.