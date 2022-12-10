Habitat for Humanity India launches Green Habitats Campaign in collaboration with 30 schools pan India

Mumbai, 10 December 2022: Habitat for Humanity India, a leading non-profit housing organization, has launched its Green Habitats Campaign in collaboration with 30 schools across India. This campaign will encourage over 10,000 students to raise awareness about climate change and the urgent need to take climate action which will enable Habitat India build energy efficient homes in support of low-income families and provide them with access to solar energy. The campaign was launched at The NEXT School, Mumbai, by Dr. Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Habitat for Humanity India.
The launch at the school was followed by a fireside chat with Dr. Samuel, a quiz on climate change and a session by students wherein they shared their perspective on ways to protect our environment. Topmost IB schools across India such as Ascend International School, Mumbai; MIT Vishwashanti Gurukul, Pune; JBCN International School, Oshiwara; Jayshree Periwal International School, Jaipur and Strawberry Fields High School, Chandigarh will take part in the Green Habitats campaign.
Commenting on the impact of climate change, Dr. Rajan Samuel, Managing Director, Habitat for Humanity India said, “We believe that adequate and affordable housing can be constructed sustainably and will contribute to the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals adopted by the United Nations in 2015 as part of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. This also aligns with our honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mission Life Movement to protect the environment. Our ‘Green Habitats’ initiative will create young leaders as well as equip, empower and engage them to become ‘Green Champions’ for taking better care of our environment, communities and planet.”
He further added, “Through environment friendly interventions such as the construction of energy efficient homes, setting up solar lighting systems in households, schools and communities, Habitat India has served nearly 25,000 people living in underprivileged conditions. This campaign aims to promote awareness of the crucial role that housing eco-system can play in minimizing the effects of climate change.”
Mrs. Suprieya Kutty, CAS Coordinator, The NEXT School, Mumbai, said, “In India, climate change has far-reaching effects on individuals from all areas of life. Millions of families are vulnerable to the effects of climate change, which include more frequent and severe weather events such as cyclones, floods, and droughts. Through this campaign, our students will gain an in-depth understanding of the devastation that climate change can cause and the action they can take at this young age to build a livable planet.”