Hafele Ceramic Cookerhoods

In recent years, the urban and industrial kitchen trends have seen a move towards textured matt kitchen finishes that are stylish and sophisticated but at the same time, comfortable, enjoyable and low maintenance. The increasing popularity of ceramic, stone and concrete surfaces in furniture and kitchens prove this. These surfaces add depth and tonal contrast to the kitchen space and provide you with the flexibility of exploring multiple design options in your homes.

Aligning with this trend, Hafele brings you subtle ceramic finished hoods that will not only keep your kitchen fresh but will also elevate the kitchen design. The range includes filter-free cookerhood – Ceramica 90, cookerhood with advanced EBM Plast motor– Biscotti 80/60 and cookerhood equipped with enhanced anti-drip technology– Frida 90/ 75.

Laden with advanced technologies such as Anti-drip filter system and powerful EBM motors these cooker hoods are the epitome of extraction devices. The design elements of these cookerhoods only further enhance their functionality and improve the aesthetics of the kitchen with their Ceramic finish and embedded electronic controls.