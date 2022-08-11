HAFELE India launches a novel range of kitchen products…

Hyderabad, August 11, 2022…..The World Leader in interior functionality, HAFELE India launched a new range of kitchen products nationally in Hyderabad.

The new range of kitchen and home solutions from its in-house global assortment includes – the Matrix Drawer and Runner Systems, Free Flap Fittings, Metalla 510 Furniture Hinges and Wire Storage Solutions disclosed Ms Shweta Rangra, Head Marketing –Hafele India addressing a press conference in Hyderabad.

These products reflect the strong competencies that Hafele holds in research, development, engineering and manufacturing; and come with the well-recognized quality standards that our brand stands for, globally, she added.

Häfele India services its customers with a base of over 1300 employees, a well-networked Franchise network of over 190 shops along with over 500 direct dealers and 90+ distributors who in turn cater to over 8000 satellite dealers. The subsidiary has a sophisticated Logistics centre in Mumbai along with distribution centres in Delhi, Bangalore, Kolkata and Colombo respectively.

Being the world leader in interior functionality, Hafele has been enhancing homes in India for almost 20 years now. We have every product in our range that can potentially add value to different interior spaces like homes, offices, institutions and hotels; and can create functionality for the different applications within any interior space. The brand Hafele is strongly associated with intelligent and smart home appliances as well as flexible and innovative kitchen solutions, stated Shweta.

To increase its reach and strengthen its brand recall among end customers, Hafele has launched a new communication strategy that redefines its position as a “Lifestyle brand” that can bring ease, convenience, creativity and flexibility to homes.

Hafele is a brand that exists around you in every possible way – be it through its clever storage solutions and intelligent and smooth hardware in kitchens, its smart digital security solutions for doors, its holistic range of sliding solutions for any application, its extensive range of lighting solutions for different areas of the home or its modern range of intuitive home appliances and more. Hafele products lend experience, novelty, flexibility and future readiness to different spaces in any home, Shweta informed.

With Hafele’s new byline “Let’s Reimagine” the brand invites everyone to dream and choose from the endless options from Hafele’s many product ranges – to create or recreate their perfect homes.

Mr Jurgen Wolf, Managing and Marketing Director – Hafele South Asia, says “For a long time Hafele has enjoyed a leadership position in the B-to-B segment in South Asia. We now want to take our brand and what it stands for, directly to the end customer through our newly launched ‘Let’s Reimagine’ campaign. With this well-defined communication strategy for our brand, we are trying to visualize the many interior solutions which Hafele is offering. We are hoping that this will whet our customer’s appetite to visit one of our Hafele Showrooms where they can touch, feel and experience the solutions.

Hafele has 5 manufacturing units, 4 located within Germany; and 1 located in Budapest, Hungary. Our in-house brands developed at these units through investment in engineering and manufacturing, ensure that we achieve the highest standards in terms of functionality, quality and design, making Häfele a leading manufacturer. These brands include:

Ixconnect – Connector systems for furniture construction.

Dialock – Sophisticated access control electronic RFID locking systems

Lift & Turn – Free family flap fittings.

Loox – Plug and play modular LED lighting systems for furniture.

Matrix – Modular drawer and runner systems for all applications

Slido – Sliding door systems for furniture, domestic and commercial applications.